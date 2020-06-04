Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bernard Lee

Notice Condolences

Peter Bernard Lee Notice
LEE
On 27th May 2020, peacefully in Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
PETER BERNARD
Aged 89 years
Of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Ruth and David, also a father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad and brother.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside burial service will take place at
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham. Donations if desired in memory of Peter may be given to Cockerham Church Fund c/o and all enquiries to A. J. Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -