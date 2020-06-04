|
|
|
LEE
On 27th May 2020, peacefully in Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
PETER BERNARD
Aged 89 years
Of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Ruth and David, also a father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad and brother.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside burial service will take place at
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham. Donations if desired in memory of Peter may be given to Cockerham Church Fund c/o and all enquiries to A. J. Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 4, 2020