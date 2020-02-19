Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fleetwood
135 Poulton Rd
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AP
01253 772 111
Peter Gardner

Peter Gardner Notice
GARDNER Peter Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 12th February,
aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Anne.
Loving father of Jim, Angela
and stepfather of John.
Much loved grandad and
great-grandad to all
his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March at 10.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to STAR Mental Health
Support Group.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 135 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
01253 772111
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
