|
|
|
GRAYSTON PETER Died peacefully at home
with his family by his side,
fortified by rites of
the Holy Church
on Friday 30th October,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband
of Margaret,
loving dad of Paul, Jane,
Simon, Steven and Tim,
a dear father in law,
much loved grandad of
Christopher, Jessica, Rachel, Emma, Ben, Ethan, Ezra, Theo, Kate, Poppy, Eva, Lucy and Freddie
and a dear brother and friend.
The funeral Mass and interment
will take place at
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Longridge
on Wednesday 11th November
at 11.30am. Those wishing to pay
their respects are welcome,
although there will be limited
numbers allowed in Church.
Please do adhere to current
social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to ' Marie Curie'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel; 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 4, 2020