GRAYSTON Peter Margaret and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence and kindness shown during this sad time.
A special thank you to those who paid their respects outside their homes on Hornby road, on route and also to those at Church. Special thanks to the Marie Curie Nurses for their help
and support and to Fr. Dutton,
Fr Doyle and Fr. John Gray for their kind ministrations.
Finally, thank you to Houghton's for their compassionate support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 25, 2020
