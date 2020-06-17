Home

Peter Lee

Notice

Peter Lee Notice
Lee (Peter Bernard) Mary and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy, lovely condolence cards,
flowers and for donations to
St Michael's Church, Cockerham received on Peter's passing.
We would like to thank staff at Bowgreave Rise Care Home and Royal Lancaster Infirmary staff for their devoted care at all times.
Our thanks to Rev Gary Lewis
for his support and comforting graveside service and
Andrew Wainman for his kind and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 17, 2020
