|
|
|
ROE Rev'd Peter Harold Passed away at home
on Thursday 11th June 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Dorothea 'Butty' Roe.
Much loved father of
Joanna and Frances.
Devoted grandpa of Caroline,
Jennifer and Jonathon, and a
cherished great grandpa.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Lancaster Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th June at 11.30am.
A memorial service to celebrate
his life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Peter
for St. John's Hospice
and St. Thomas' Church
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 24, 2020