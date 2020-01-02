Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Smith

Notice Condolences

Philip Smith Notice
SMITH Philip Aged 65.
Passed away on
Thursday 19th December surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Pauline,
devoted dad of Philip & James,
brother and a good friend of many.
A committal will be held at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
on Friday 3rd January for
family & close friends followed by a memorial service at Christ Church, Over Wyresdale at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Royal Lancaster Infirmary & Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ
01524 770886
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -