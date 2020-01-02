|
SMITH Philip Aged 65.
Passed away on
Thursday 19th December surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Pauline,
devoted dad of Philip & James,
brother and a good friend of many.
A committal will be held at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
on Friday 3rd January for
family & close friends followed by a memorial service at Christ Church, Over Wyresdale at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Royal Lancaster Infirmary & Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ
01524 770886
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020