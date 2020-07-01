|
WATSON Raymond (Ray) Peacefully at Chorley Hospital on 22nd June, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Ena,
dearly loved dad of David, Angela and Sharon and also a dear
father in law and grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Longridge Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, with numbers restricted to family only,
on Friday 10th July at 12:00noon, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'St. Lawrence with St. Paul's Longridge PCC'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 1, 2020