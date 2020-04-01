Home

WHITESIDE Raymond Passed away peacefully in hospital
on Friday 27 th March 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Margaret.
Much loved dad of
Claire and David
and a loving grandad.
Private service will be
held at Preston Crematorium
followed by a Celebration of Life
service at a later date.
Should you wish to make a
donation in memory of Raymond,
they would be gratefully received
to benefit St John's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
