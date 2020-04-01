|
WHITESIDE Raymond Passed away peacefully in hospital
on Friday 27 th March 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Margaret.
Much loved dad of
Claire and David
and a loving grandad.
Private service will be
held at Preston Crematorium
followed by a Celebration of Life
service at a later date.
Should you wish to make a
donation in memory of Raymond,
they would be gratefully received
to benefit St John's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 1, 2020