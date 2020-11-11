Home

Reuben Bailey Notice
BAILEY Reuben Who died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Thursday 29th October,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Cecilia Mary, loving dad of Margaret, Doreen, Liz, Andrew and Helen and a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral Mass and interment took place at St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Tuesday 10th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020
