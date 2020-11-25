|
|
|
Jenkinson Richard Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 11th November 2020,
Richard aged 93 years.
A loving Husband of the
late Margaret, devoted Dad
to Robert and Sheila,
also a much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral Service and burial to be held at St Johns Church, Pilling on Monday 30th November at 11.00am, due to current restrictions numbers
at church will be restricted.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Teenage Cancer Trust
c/o and all enquiries to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 25, 2020