WALLING
On 16th August 2020 peacefully in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
'Richard' Gardner,
Aged 83 years of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth,
loving father of Peter and Allan,
father in law of Catharine,
devoted grandad of Robert, Phil, Anna, Angus and Rosie,
step grandad of Jack, Tom and Harry.
Funeral service and interment at
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham on
Wednesday 2nd September 2020
at 12 noon, regrettably only 30 allowed in church.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in memory of
Richard may be given to Cockerham Church Fund
c/o and all enquiries to A.J.Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF. Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 27, 2020