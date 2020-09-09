Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Walling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Walling

Notice

Richard Walling Notice
WALLING Richard Elizabeth, Peter, Allan and family would like to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages of sympathy and for donations received to Cockerham Church Fund, during the sad bereavement of Richard, to all Drs and nurses at RLI for their kindness and care, to Rev Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting service and also to Annetta, The Organist, finally to Andrew Wainman for his dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -