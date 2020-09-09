|
WALLING Richard Elizabeth, Peter, Allan and family would like to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages of sympathy and for donations received to Cockerham Church Fund, during the sad bereavement of Richard, to all Drs and nurses at RLI for their kindness and care, to Rev Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting service and also to Annetta, The Organist, finally to Andrew Wainman for his dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 9, 2020