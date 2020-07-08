|
BARRON Robert
'Bob' Moira, Louise, Lucy and family wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and parishioners for your Mass offerings, prayers, cards of condolence, messages of sympathy, flowers and support during our unbearably sad loss.
Our sincere thanks to
Canon Doyle, Fr. Sony Joseph and Fr. Patrick McMahon for your kind ministrations, thoughtful and comforting words and most fitting funeral service.
Thank you to Dr. Kaleem,
all nursing staff and
Grimsargh chemist for your care, support and help.
Thank you to Nick and colleagues at William Houghton Funeral Directors for your caring and dignified arrangements and to all who generously donated to Cancer Research, in Bob's name.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 8, 2020