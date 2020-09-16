Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Ron Higgin Notice
HIGGIN Ron On 6th September,
peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years. The beloved husband of the late Janet and the late Brenda, much loved father of Andrew, Susan and Michael, father in law of Paula, Jonathon and Justine and a loving grandad. There was a private family service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September 2020. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Red Cross c/o
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 16, 2020
