|
|
|
FITCH Ronald 27/09/1928 to 21/12/2019
His wife Jacinth and children Vivien and Adrian would like to offer grateful thanks to the staff at Alston Lodge for the care given to Ronald helping him to remain at home in the last few years.
Also to the staff at Royal Preston Hospital especially on Ward 4 for looking after him in his final weeks.
Thank you to all relatives friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy and support at this sad time and donations received for
Dementia UK and Alzheimers.
Thank you to William Houghton Funeral Directors especially
Sean Modlin for guidance and professionalism
with Ronald's last journey.
Thank you to Rev Gill Mack for her kindness and lovely Service at
St Lawrence's Church.
Much appreciation to Michelle and the Conservative Club for assistance and warm welcome,
to G Rowles butchers
for the excellent buffet and
The Bloom Room for flowers.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 15, 2020