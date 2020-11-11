|
|
|
DAVIS Sarah Alice
Formerly of Manor Road, Garstang.
Died peacefully in Cornmill Care Home on Wednesday
28th October, aged 92 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Ellen Davis.
Eternal Rest, Grant Unto
Her O' Lord.
The funeral Mass and interment will take place at St. Thomas' R.C Church, Claughton on Friday
20th November at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St Thomas' R.C Church, Claughton.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020