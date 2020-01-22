|
|
|
DODD Sheila Passed away peacefully at home on 11th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Thomas.
Always remembered,
never forgotten.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Thomas Church, Garstang, on Thursday 23rd January at 12 noon followed by the interment
within the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to benefit British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 22, 2020