Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Dodd

Notice Condolences

Sheila Dodd Notice
DODD Sheila Passed away peacefully at home on 11th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Thomas.
Always remembered,
never forgotten.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Thomas Church, Garstang, on Thursday 23rd January at 12 noon followed by the interment
within the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to benefit British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -