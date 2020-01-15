|
EASTHAM Thomas (Tom) At Longridge Community Hospital, surrounded by his family
on Tuesday 7th January,
aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Colette,
loving dad of Rachel and Dave,
dear father in law of Neil and Beth,
step dad to Keith and Colette and a dearly loved grandad of Thomas, Faye and Ella.
The funeral service will take place at St. Francis the Hill Chapel R.C. Church, Goosnargh on Thursday 23rd January at 11:30am,
prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'Longridge Community Hospital Endowment Fund.'
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 15, 2020