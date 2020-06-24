|
|
|
MILNER Thomas William Peacefully at home with family
on Tuesday 16th June 2020,
aged 82 years.
Loving and much loved Husband of Kathleen (Kay). Devoted Dad of Stephen and David (deceased).
Cherished Father in Law of Sarah, Grandad of Shane and Fiona, and Great Grandad of Aaliyah.
A private family service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Tom to
Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on June 24, 2020