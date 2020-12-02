|
RAINFORD Thomas
'Tom' Following several months in
Hospital, Tom passed away
peacefully with his family beside
him at Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on Monday 23rd November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of
the late Margery.
Dear father to Bill,
David and Deborah.
Much loved grandfather
to Will and Henry and
great grandfather to Edith,
Jack, Walter and Harry.
Tom will be deeply missed by
all his family and many friends.
Please keep Tom and his
family in your thoughts on
Friday 11th December
at 9.30am when they will be
celebrating his life in a private
family service and cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, can be
made in memory of Tom for
Diabetes UK and
Cardiac Risk in the Young.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 2, 2020