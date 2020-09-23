Home

Thomas Strickland

Thomas Strickland Notice
Strickland Thomas Tyson
(Tom) Who passed away on
3rd September 2020 aged 90.
The dearly loved husband of Sheila (deceased), treasured dad of Patricia, Terry, Glenn, Traci, Sharron and Louise, a much-loved grandad and great grandad and a loved and respected father in law.
Gone from our lives,
Gone from our touch,
But not from our hearts,
We loved you too much.
The funeral service and interment will be held at Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence on Friday 25th September 2020 at 11:00 am. Donations if desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 23, 2020
