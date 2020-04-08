|
|
|
HAMLET Tim Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 26th March 2020,
aged 52 years.
Beloved partner of Susan.
Much loved dad of
Henry and George.
Private funeral service to be
held at Lancaster Crematorium.
Should you wish to make a
donation in memory of Tim,
they are gratefully received
for Lancashire Young Farmers
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 8, 2020