JONES Vivien Passed away peacefully at
the Cornmill Nursing Home on
Wednesday 19th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of Denis.
Much loved mother of Hilary.
Loving grandma of Christian.
Dear sister of Ursula and Bill Bell.
Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Vivien for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 26, 2020