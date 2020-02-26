Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivien Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivien Jones

Notice Condolences

Vivien Jones Notice
JONES Vivien Passed away peacefully at
the Cornmill Nursing Home on
Wednesday 19th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of Denis.
Much loved mother of Hilary.
Loving grandma of Christian.
Dear sister of Ursula and Bill Bell.
Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Vivien for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -