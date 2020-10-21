Home

William Holmes

William Holmes Notice
HOLMES On 12th October 2020 at his home in Garstang
William "John"
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved husband of Eunice, loving father of John, Brian, Anthony and Alan, also a
father in law, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.
Funeral service and committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
28th October 2020 at 2.30pm.
Regrettably only 30 allowed in chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of John may be given to Christ Church Glasson.
C/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 21, 2020
