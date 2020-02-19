|
|
|
Swain Winifred Patricia The family of the
late Winifred Patricia Swain
would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the North West Air Ambulance.
Thank you to Alston View Nursing & Residential Home, Longridge
for their caring and kindness.
Also to Colette Saunders for her comforting words and lovely service at Preston Crematorium.
Finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional services and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020