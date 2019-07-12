|
|
GASTONIA - A. Dean Mabry, 78, passed away July 10, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 21, 1940 in Gaffney, SC, the son of the late J.J. Mabry and Octavia Henderson Mabry.
Dean was a long-time member of Unity Baptist Church where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, audio director, and youth worker. He served in the US Army on tour with K.M.A.G. in Korea. He was a former employee with Gaston Memorial Hospital printing and mail services. He was the former owner of D'Andy Printing Company, and former employee with the City of Gastonia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Fox Mabry; daughter, Dena Boggs and husband Eddie; sons, Andrew Mabry and wife Robin, David Lewis and wife Joanie, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 12:30 – 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 482 N. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Bill McCumbee will be held at 2 pm following the visitation at the church.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 482 N. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 12, 2019