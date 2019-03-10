|
|
1928 - 2019
GASTONIA – Alfred Gordon Lewis, Sr. – died on March 6, 2019 at the age of 91, at the Robin Johnson House with his much loved wife Bett at his side. He was born in 1928 in Homer, Georgia, the son of Andrew Walton and Frances Bennett Lewis.
He joined the Army at age 18 and served in Japan during WWII. He was always proud of his service. He was a founding member and the last Commander of the WWII Last Man Club. His uniform is in a display case at the Gaston Military Museum. He started postwar life as young husband and father with the City of Gastonia Utilities Department, climbing poles with spiked boots as a lineman. From there, he became a sales rep at Industrial and Textile Supply, eventually retiring from Carolina Processing. He was a member of the American Legion Rambling Rebs Drum and Bugle Corps, playing bass drum. They traveled for competitions and parades, winning numerous state championships. He was a past president of the Sertoma Club and a Mason, as well as the Belk Toyland Santa for a number of years. He was a DJ at radio station WLTC for 25 years, emceeing many country and gospel music shows. He loved country entertainment but he was also a man of deep faith. He was a founding member of St. John's United Methodist Church (now Myers Memorial), and he and his beloved wife Bett were founding members of Christ United Methodist Church. He and Bett found great joy in travel and in dancing the shag and the Texas two step. He was renowned for his quick wit, his one liners, and his generous heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Gordon's passion was serving his country during World War II, being a member and Commander of the World War II Last Man Club where they provided hundreds of Military Honors for Veterans of Gaston County.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 42 years, Betty "Bett" Cable Lewis; daughter, Deborah Erwin and husband Joe of Gastonia; grandchildren, Will Lewis (Bess) Indian Trail, NC; Al Lewis, III Greensboro, NC; Brooke Lewis Frame (James) Raleigh, NC and Sarah Ogden, Tallahassee, Florida; 5 great grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Jones and Reverend Steven T. Fuller officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery with Military Honors by the North Carolina National Guard and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alfred Gordon Lewis, Jr., and two sisters and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 and/or Gaston County Honor Guard, 2340 Gaines Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com;
WIthers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019