GASTONIA - A. Steve Coe II, 60, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
He was born on July 19, 1959 in Winston Salem, the son of Betty Roberts Coe and the late Steve Holland Coe I.
In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years, Melanie Godfrey Coe; daughter, Natashia Ann Coe; son, Steve Holland Coe II; daughters and sons-in-law, Brittney Ammorette Coe Varuska and Chris, Tiffany Coe Rollings and Steven, Stephanie Nicole Skillicorn and Jared; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Ryan Coe and Charm; sister and brother-in-law, Stephne Hope Brown and Wes; brothers, David Coe, Eric Coe; grandchildren, Blaize, Talia, Indie, Nora, Iris, Kaige, Zyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 4:00 P.M., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2710 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054 with Bishop Neil Dawson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Interment will be private at Lehi City Cemetery, Utah.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019