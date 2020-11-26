1/1
Adam Burns
GASTONIA - Adam Leigh Burns, 37, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence in Mount Holly. A native of Gastonia, Adam was born April 1, 1983, to David Leigh and Vicky Scott Burns.

Due to COVID 19, a Memorial Service will be privately held for the family on Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Rev. Shawn Griffith and Rev. Houston Matthews officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's website at www.stmarksgastonia.org.

There will be memorials designated in lieu of flowers and may be viewed at www.McLeanFuneral.com where condolence messages may also be shared.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Adam Burns.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
