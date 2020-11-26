GASTONIA - Adam Leigh Burns, 37, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence in Mount Holly. A native of Gastonia, Adam was born April 1, 1983, to David Leigh and Vicky Scott Burns.
Due to COVID 19, a Memorial Service will be privately held for the family on Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Rev. Shawn Griffith and Rev. Houston Matthews officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's website at www.stmarksgastonia.org.
