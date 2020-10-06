Adam Kincaid

BELMONT - Adam was a warrior, a hero, a perfect son, the best big brother, an amazing friend, and the most beautiful soul. He was genuine, kind, and had a heart of gold. Adam had a way with people where everyone that crossed his path felt drawn to him. His contagious smile, his laughter, and humor could fill a room. He could make anyone feel at ease even in the most stressful moments.
He was a listener and one who could bring comfort to anyone who was in need. An avid gamer and well loved across the world in the gaming community. At the young age of 16 he had a taste and love for the finer things in life. He loved to travel and was so blessed to have experienced so many amazing trips over the course of his time here with us. Adam loved good food and had an experienced palette that would challenge most people well beyond his age. He surpassed many odds and broke barriers that no one expected while fighting a hard-fought battle against this rare disease. He impacted so many across the world. He taught us all that in the face of adversity we should face it with courage, strength and grace. Adam was loved by many and will certainly be missed by all. Our dear son, brother, and friend may you always remain Strong Like AK.
Adam Michael Kincaid, 16, of Belmont passed away October 2, 2020 surrounded by his family after his courageous 18-month battle with a rare cancer known as NUT Carcinoma. He was born June 3, 2004 in Gaston County, the son of Phil Kincaid and Kim Stacy Webb.
Adam was a warrior of God and a true blessing to all during his short time on this earth.
Adam is survived by his father, Phil Kincaid and wife, Emily; and mother, Kim Stacy Webb and husband, Jeremy; brother, Andrew Beaty; sister, Cambrie Kincaid, and Channing Kincaid; maternal grandfather, Robert 'Bob' Stacy and wife, Pam; maternal grandmother Charlotte Stacy; paternal grandparents, Don and Rita Kincaid; aunt, Caroline Stacy and fiancé, Kyle; uncle, Ian Kincaid and wife, Joy; cousins, Henry, Jack, Max, Luke, Brailey, Beckett, Hayden, Hampton; special friends, Cameron, Mallory, Kayleen, Sara, Sierra, Julianna, Taegen, Emma, Gracyn, Jada, and Audrey; and many more special friends and family.
The family will receive friends at City Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating. Pallbearers will be Peyton Joyner, Houston Parker, Austin Parker, Noah Schmidt, Landon Brooks, Ben Lunsford, Caleb Hall, Allan Berroa, Marcus Betts, and Gavin Hoyle.
Memorials may be made to "The Strong Like AK," GoFundMe Page, https://gf.me/u/y3cr3u
Flowers may be sent to McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Javier Oesterheld and his team at Levine's Pediatric Oncology and Hematology for the amazing care and support they gave to Adam and our family throughout this journey!
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kincaid family.