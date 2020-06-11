Addie Smith
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Addie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 11, 1929 – June 8, 2020 (age 90)

Our beloved Addie Dorothy McCannon Smith went home to be with our Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Smithonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Daniel McCannon and Addie Eldridge Patton McCannon. She worked for Sears in the Cashier's Office in Atlanta, GA, until 1957. Afterwards, she became a homemaker and was an avid gardener. She taught Sunday School for 20 years at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cornelius Wallace Smith, Jr., brother, E. G. McCannon, and sister, Sue Tucker.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Smith Kies, and husband, Jeffrey F. Kies; son, Scott Cornelius Smith, and wife, Naomi Smith; grandchildren Addie Fromholz, and husband, Jeremy Fromholz, Hillary Kies, Harrison Smith, and Emily Smith; and great-grandson, James Fromholz.

She is also survived by her sister, Mae Smith, of Athens, GA, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Mausoleum of Peace at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Smith family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved