|
|
LOWELL - Addie Jones Williams, 90, passed away May 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 28, 1929 in Graham County, the daughter of the late Manuel A. Jones and Mary Farr Jones.
Addie was a charter member for 46 years of Independent Baptist Tabernacle of Dallas. Addie loved to sing at her church and loved gardening. She was an amazing cook, and above all favored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, James "Clay" Williams; son, Gerald Williams (Lori); daughters, Lora Williams McGee and Wanda Vause (Joe); grandchildren, Sherry Mason, Carmon Williams, Dana Mahaley, Jamie McGee, Nicole Hobbs, and Stephanie Lee; 13 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Donald McGee; brothers, Charlie, Arlie, and Verlie Jones; and sister, Inez Green.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, officiated by the Revs. Cecil Spry, Brian Spargo and Danny Shortridge.
The family will receive friends 12:30 – 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Hwy. Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019