Adrian Masonray Phillips, age 45 passed away on June 17, 2019.
He was the son of George Ray Phillips and Marrise M. Phillips.
He is preceded in death by his father. Adrian leaves behind a wife, mother, sister, nephew and sister-in-law. Adrian will be remembered for his kindness, loveable character, and his irreplaceable laugh.
The family ask that those who would like to join in a celebration service please bring a dish that reminds them of Adrian.
The celebration service will be held at Aristotle Preparatory Academy on June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Adrian always wanted his friends and family happy. He would have preferred we celebrate his life with food and laughter.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Adrian Masonray Phillips.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019