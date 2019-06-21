Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Aristotle Preparatory Academy
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Phillips


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adrian Phillips Obituary
Adrian Masonray Phillips, age 45 passed away on June 17, 2019.

He was the son of George Ray Phillips and Marrise M. Phillips.

He is preceded in death by his father. Adrian leaves behind a wife, mother, sister, nephew and sister-in-law. Adrian will be remembered for his kindness, loveable character, and his irreplaceable laugh.

The family ask that those who would like to join in a celebration service please bring a dish that reminds them of Adrian.

The celebration service will be held at Aristotle Preparatory Academy on June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Adrian always wanted his friends and family happy. He would have preferred we celebrate his life with food and laughter.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Adrian Masonray Phillips.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now