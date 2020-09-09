Agnes Yount

Agnes Bell Yount, 83, of Hickory, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Trinity Village.
Born August 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lessie Robinson Bell.
Mrs. Yount was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cumberland, MD where she enjoyed playing the handbells for the church.
She was a retired professor at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD.
She was a past member of the Lavale Civic Association and the Lavale League of Women Voters.
She is survived by her husband Ray Yount of the home; sister-in-law, Margaret Yount of Hickory, NC; brother-in-law, Paul Yount and wife June of Hickory, NC; nephews: Mickey Yount and wife Joann of Hickory, NC and David Yount and wife Amy of Bakersville, NC; grand-nephew, Casey Yount of Hickory, NC.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Agnes Bell Yount