GASTONIA - Stuart Alan Albright, Sr., 71, died after a long, courageous fight with numerous illnesses on November 2, 2019.
Born on August 6, 1948 in LaGrange, Georgia, Alan was the son of Benjamin Phillips Albright Sr. and Loula Callaway Albright. His family moved to Gastonia in 1961. Alan served as Student Body President at Ashley HS while battling cancer. He attended UNC Chapel Hill on a Morehead Scholarship and was elected Student Body President at UNC in 1970. Alan then completed his JD at Duke University while he served as a personal assistant to Governor Terry Sanford in Sanford's term as President of Duke University.
Alan was a long-time Trustee of Gaston College-12 years as Chairman. He was instrumental in supporting new buildings on campus including the Albright Public Safety Building built in memory of his late brother, Dr. Phil Albright. He was a member of First UMC where he served in numerous leadership positions. He was also a NC trustee, as well as one of the founding members of Crisis Assistance Ministry in Gastonia.
Alan had a keen interest in public health throughout his life-time health challenges. He was known for a positive attitude during adversity (detailed in his book Nine Lives.) The greatest treasures in his life were his wonderful family and faith community.
In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brothers, Rob and Phil Albright.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Nancy Wetzell Albright; son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Jennifer Albright of Durham; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Malissa Albright of Cary; grandchildren, Brett Albright, Cason Albright, John Albright, and Daniel Albright; sister and brother-in-law Jane and Tom Robinson of Durham; sister and brother-in-law Meredith and Steven Shorkey of Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Family and friends of Alan Albright are invited to attend his funeral service at 10:00 AM Saturday November 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Gastonia, with a reception to immediately follow.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alan can be sent to the FUMC Building Fund or a .
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Albright family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019