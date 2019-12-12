|
GASTONIA - Alan James Austin, 50, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was born in Charlotte on June 3, 1969, the son of Jimmy and Myra Austin.
Alan recently retired from the Charlotte Fire Department, having served as a firefighter for 25 years. He also served in Gastonia, Belmont, South Point, and with GEMS as a medic. He was very strong and faithful and through his quiet way and actions he helped others and led many to a life in Christ. His faith exuded his body and his soul was visible to all who looked.
Alan was "exactly the perfect model of a man, human, father, and brother. How everyone should be, great man." Alan was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Gastonia where he sang in the choir.
Survivors of Alan include his parents of Belmont; wife of 18 years, Tami Calvert Austin; sons, Ayden and Cal Austin, Dylan Rome; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tammy and Jeffrey Smoak of Belmont; Amy and Neil Brown of Moncks Corner, SC; mother-in-law, Linda (Buddy) Penley of Belmont; grandfather, Ken Byrum of Indian Trail; nieces, Ariel Hurley; Ashton and Megan Wise.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Archie and Dorothy Austin and by his maternal grandmother, Virgie Byrum.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Mount Holly. A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Darin Gibbs and Rev. Raymond Johns officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LGFCU to Tami Austin c/o Ayden and Cal Austin for Education Fund, PO Box C, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019