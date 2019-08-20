|
|
LINCOLNTON - Alan Dewey Geddings, 66, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born August 24, 1952, in Sumter, SC, son of the late Fred Dewey Geddings and Eula Geddings.
Alan loved being on the water with his family and was happiest when he was fishing. He recently retired after 30 years at Steel Fab, Inc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Lucas and brother, Barry Geddings.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 40 years, Shirley Geddings; daughters, Kim Davis (Ray), Heather Geddings, Lisa Jerzak (Edward); grandchildren, Corey Davis (Erikah), Courtney Davis, William Davis (Hailey), Daylyn Geddings, Joselyn Patterson, Alan Jerzak, Cooper Jerzak; great grandchildren, Ezra Davis, Maya Davis, Tristan Davis, Elizabeth Crawford; brother-in-law, Eddie Butler (Pam); sister-in-law, Dolly Bilger (Patrick); father-in-law, Willie Timmons; and niece, Katie Hamilton.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 3:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr. #270, Edina, MN 55436, coloncancercoalition.org.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019