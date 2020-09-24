1/1
Albert Saunders III
STANLEY - Albert "Joe" Saunders, III, 66, transitioned September 19, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln, Lincolnton

Walk thru viewing at the funeral home on Friday; September 25, 2020 from 6 until 8.

Funeral: Saturday; September 26, 2020; 1:00 p.m.; Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church-7447 Old Plank Road, Stanley.

Visitation: one hour before the service at the church with the family present at 12:30 (Body will lie in state at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m.)

Interment: Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Stanley

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
SEP
26
Lying in State
11:00 AM
Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 PM
Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
26
Service
12:30 PM
Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral
01:00 PM
Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
