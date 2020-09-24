STANLEY - Albert "Joe" Saunders, III, 66, transitioned September 19, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln, Lincolnton
Walk thru viewing at the funeral home on Friday; September 25, 2020 from 6 until 8.
Funeral: Saturday; September 26, 2020; 1:00 p.m.; Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church-7447 Old Plank Road, Stanley.
Visitation: one hour before the service at the church with the family present at 12:30 (Body will lie in state at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m.)
Interment: Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Stanley
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.