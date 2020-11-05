1/1
Albert Shedd
BELMONT - Albert Leon "Buddy" Shedd, 77, a life-long resident of Belmont, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pittsylvania, VA, son of the late Arlin Shedd and Daisy Lee Penley Shedd Poarch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Lewis Shedd; his son, Roger Dean Shedd; his son-in-law, Chris Stroupe; his siblings, Dorothy Brown, Peggy Smith, Glenda Cline, Jimmy, Kenneth, and Douglas Shedd. He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his daughter, Annette Shedd Stroupe; his sister, Doris Barr; his grandchildren, Blake Stroupe, Amanda Stroupe Meeler (Richie), Brittany Shedd Combs (Ray); and Taylor Waters; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Stroupe, Macaylah, Carter, Camdynn, and Ronnie Meeler, Olivia, Hunter, and Raelynn Combs; and Anthony Walters; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Shedd will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving Mr. Shedd's family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
