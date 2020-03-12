|
Alene Bryant Bolynn, 98, of Gastonia, went to be with the Lord she loved, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 21, 1921 in Banks Co, GA, daughter of the late Henry Cleveland Bryant and Barbara Reems.
Alene was a member of Dallas Church of God for 44 years, taught the lady's bible class for 43 years, taught Sunday school for 78 years and had a special love for missions. She also retired from Firestone after 36 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Lellon Bolynn; sons, Lellon Bryant Bolynn and Douglas Randall Bolynn; brothers, Travis Bryant, HC Bryant and Harry Bryant; and sisters, Edna Smith, Merle Costner, Jimmie Hoover, Gladys McClure and Estelle Willis.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Bolynn and Tim Bolynn and wife Joan; daughters, Betty Hanna and husband Gene and Karen Shortridge and husband Rev. Dan; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dan Shortridge will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Dallas Church of God - 311 S College St, Dallas, NC 28034.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:45 pm on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Church of God - 311 S College St, Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A special thank you to Gaston Hospice.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020