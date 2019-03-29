|
|
DALLAS - Mary Alene Click, 91, joined her heavenly Father on March 28, 2019 at Peak Resources-Cherryville.
She was born in Gaston County on July 25, 1927 to the late Marshall and Mamie Mitchem.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Mitchem Wilson and brothers, Jerry and Paul Mitchem.
Alene retired from Modern Polymer, Inc., of Cherryville after 20 years of dedicated service.
She enjoyed reading the Gaston Gazette; always the highlight of her day! Alene will be greatly missed by all who loved her! She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grands whom she adored. Alene touched many lives throughout her lifetime and always made you feel you were a part of her family.
Left to cherish her memories include her children, Kenneth Click and wife Vicky of Southport, NC; Linda Click Millwood and husband Jerry of Bessemer City; grandchildren; Dawn King and husband Robbie; Heather Phelps and husband Chad; and Kelly King; great grandchildren; Austin Gehring and wife Bailey; Kiersten King, Camden and Kyland Phelps; great-great grandchild, Rhett Louie Gehring.
Visitation for family and friends will be 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Gaston Memorial Park, Singing Tower III Section with Reverend Jerry Millwood and grandchildren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052 and Southport Baptist Church, 200 N. Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461 c/o Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019