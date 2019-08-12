|
GASTONIA, NC- Alene Elizabeth Rhyne Payne, 93, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born November 25, 1925 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Earl and Beatrice Starnes Rhyne. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jacob Payne and brother Douglas Rhyne.
Alene retired after 35 years of service as a medical assistant with Dr. Frank Cain's office. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by her son Michael "Mike" Payne and his wife Susan of Burleson, TX; grandsons John Payne and special friend Meredith Glacken of Alexandria, VA and Christopher Payne and wife Christina of Joshua, TX; great grandchildren Jacob and Katelynn Payne; sisters Doris Laye and Jeanette Clary both of Gastonia and several nieces and nephews.
A service by the graveside will begin at 11:30 am, Tuesday, August 13 at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after the service.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Payne family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019