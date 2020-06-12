Alex Jamison
1995 - 2020
SHELBY - Jordan Alexander "Alex" Jamison, 24, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.

Born in Cleveland County on October 10, 1995 he was the son of James Alfred Jamison Jr. and step mother, Denise Queen Jamison of Shelby and the late Wendy Michelle Weaver Jamison. Alex formerly worked at IMA (Industrial Maintenance and Automation) and was a current employee of Kendrion. He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. Alex loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his boat, his family, and his friends. He will be missed by so many as he touched so many lives. He loved baseball, football and dearly loved his little brother, Phillip. In addition to his mother, Alex is preceded in death by his grandparents, Phil Weaver and James and Diane Jamison.

In addition to his father and stepmother, Alex is survived by his siblings, Phillip Jamison of Shelby, Savanna Gary and husband Casey of Shelby; grandmother, Kathy Hoyle Weaver of Cherryville; great grandparents, Charles and Sue Weaver of Shelby; aunts and uncles, Tim and Yolanda Jamison of Newton, Donna and Michael Moore of Mooresboro, Danielle and Scott Whitaker of Cherryville, and Nichole and Andy Hamrick of Shelby; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Max Turner Jr and Rev. Dustin Mace officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the committal service.

I'll Love you forever, I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my baby you'll be. Love Dad

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buffalo Baptist Church
JUN
13
Burial
church cemetery
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jordan will be missed dearly.
Sharon Jackson
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Jordon was a sweet young man that was always smiling...it was a honor to have worked with Jordon. So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many people..fly high my friend.
Betty Mcclure
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Bro you was such a great friend I feel privileged to get to know you and some of your family. It hurts me deeply that your gone I looked forward to talking to you everyday, but I know you're with your mom! Much love too you and your family!
Andy Johnson
Friend
June 11, 2020
We are so sorry for your familys loss. Praying for you!
Scott & Libby Stone
Friend
June 11, 2020
Jordan was always there to share a smile .I will miss hearing on the page at kendrion...maintenance to park lock...and Jordan would reply....I'm on my way.....Jesus called for him and he said I'm on my way....earth's list is heavens gain... will miss you Jordan...I was blessed to have known such a sweet spirit as you....you touched many...
Annette Buchanan
Friend
June 11, 2020
Im going to miss that beautiful smile...save a seat for me buddy!!!
Tamica Addison
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Will always remember Jordon's smile and the way he made everyone laugh. Jordon will be missed such a sweet young man. So sorry for your loss. He will forever be remembered.
Becky Gordon
Friend
June 11, 2020
I remember the sweet boy we had in kindergarten. Alex was always special. I am so sorry for your loss. I know how hard it is to lose a child. May the peace of God be with you. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Ella Girgg
Teacher
June 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Coleman Wilson
Family
June 11, 2020
This is so hard to accept, so unreal. Alex you are such a nice young man. You touched alot of hearts. We will all miss your smile and your presence. Heaven must have needed a special angel. Fly high young man. We all love you and will always remember you.
Ann Ledbetter
Coworker
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shannon Roberts
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Our entire family loved Alex. He was one of the kindest young men that I had ever met. He loved his grandmother and spoke of her often. I am praying for peace and grace for everyone who was near and dear to Alex. We will cherish the good memories forever. Ruby Sechriest
Ruby Sechriest
Friend
June 11, 2020
You all are in our prayers. Were so sorry for the pain youre going through. Sending love! Wes and Paula
Paula Stevens
June 11, 2020
Always enjoyed talking and seeing you rest easy buddy see ya again
The Blantons
Derrell Blanton
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sending much love and prayers to the family.
Ray & Sammi Bailes
Sammi W. Bailes
Friend
June 11, 2020
Praying for you during this difficult time. So sorry to hear about Alex.
Renee Carroll
Friend
June 11, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of Alex. Children hold a very special place in a parents heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of loss. May God comfort you and your family now and in the day, weeks and months.
Harod & Diane Dellinger
Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for loss. Children are a special gift from God. You will be on our thoughts and prayers today, tomorrow and weeks from now. If yall need anything please let us know.
Kenneth Jr. & Teresa Costner
Friend
