SHELBY - Jordan Alexander "Alex" Jamison, 24, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cleveland County on October 10, 1995 he was the son of James Alfred Jamison Jr. and step mother, Denise Queen Jamison of Shelby and the late Wendy Michelle Weaver Jamison. Alex formerly worked at IMA (Industrial Maintenance and Automation) and was a current employee of Kendrion. He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. Alex loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his boat, his family, and his friends. He will be missed by so many as he touched so many lives. He loved baseball, football and dearly loved his little brother, Phillip. In addition to his mother, Alex is preceded in death by his grandparents, Phil Weaver and James and Diane Jamison.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Alex is survived by his siblings, Phillip Jamison of Shelby, Savanna Gary and husband Casey of Shelby; grandmother, Kathy Hoyle Weaver of Cherryville; great grandparents, Charles and Sue Weaver of Shelby; aunts and uncles, Tim and Yolanda Jamison of Newton, Donna and Michael Moore of Mooresboro, Danielle and Scott Whitaker of Cherryville, and Nichole and Andy Hamrick of Shelby; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Max Turner Jr and Rev. Dustin Mace officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the committal service.
I'll Love you forever, I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my baby you'll be. Love Dad
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.