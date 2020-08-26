1/1
Alice Best
1934 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Mary Alice Boheler Best, 86, passed away at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain, on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born October 20, 1934 in York County, SC to the late Jonathan Forrest Boheler and Sarah Fannie McCarter Boheler.

She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Floyd Boheler, Sue Lynn, Edith Schulman, George Boheler, Henry Boheler, Charles Boheler, Jack Boheler, Edna Hardin, JoAnn Russell, and Barbara Boheler.
Alice was retired from Gaston County Schools as a cafeteria manager after 28 years. She was a very nurturing woman. Alice loved caring for young children, which she provided care for in her home for many years. She also loved gardening, canning, and cooking.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at White Oak Manor for the wonderful care and compassion Alice received while living there.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Garrison Best of Charlotte, NC; daughter Lee Ann West and husband Gary of Crouse, NC; grandson Jesse West of Crouse, NC; special nieces Terri Murphy of Clover, SC and June Cauthen of Shelby, NC.

She will lie in state from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Alice's graveside service will be private.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Lying in State
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
