GASTONIA - Alice Azalee Owenby Conard, 91, passed away February 4, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born April 11, 1927 in Blairsville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph Gordon Owenby and Laura Brown Owenby. She retired from Firestone Textiles after 37 years of employment.
Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Horace Clay Conard and daughter, Geneva Conard Watson of Gastonia, NC; brothers, Floyd Owenby of Blairsville, GA, Clyde Owenby of Andrews, NC, Fain Owenby of Marietta, GA, Wafford Owenby of Acworth, GA, Jack Owenby of Blairsville, GA, Wayne Owenby of Atlanta, GA and Burl Owenby of Kansas City, MO; sisters Idia Owenby of Blairsville, GA, Fannie Owenby Thomas of Gastonia, NC, and Mary Owenby Dockery of Young Harris, GA.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Julie C. Hinson of Gastonia, NC; granddaughters, Rhonda Ann Watson of Gastonia, NC, Cassandra S. Hollifield of Rock Hill, SC; grandson, Jason Sims of Gastonia, NC; great-granddaughters, Ashton Lee Hollifield of Rock Hill, SC, Amber Kayla Sims of Gastonia, NC; great-grandsons, Jacob Horace Hollifield of Rock Hill, SC, Dustin Christopher Sims of Gastonia, NC; great-great-grandson, Aden Zane Hollifield of Gastonia, NC; and sister, Norma Owenby Dockery of Young Harris, GA.
A funeral service will be held 7 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Fain Farmer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held 11 am on Friday at Hollywood Cemetery 540 N. Broad Street, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019