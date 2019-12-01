|
GASTONIA- Alice Nell Huffstetler Crouse, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28th at CaroMont Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 28th, 1929 to the late Mary Bryson Huffstetler and George Cleveland Huffstetler. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Homer Kenneth Crouse, a son, Kenneth Steven Crouse, a brother George L. Huffstetler, a sister Mary Rankin, a grandson Michael Loftin, and sisters-in-law Virginia Pearl Hall and Edna Joyce Goins.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a life-long member of Hickory Grove Baptist church, an active member in Sunday school who enjoyed studying her Bible and receiving special visits from the "Beamers". Nell retired from Vision Hosiery after 45 years of service. Gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, cooking for her family and friends, taking care of her flowers were all some of her favorite things. She loved visiting her friends in nursing homes and the homebound. She especially enjoyed the many years with her best friend Ed Morton.
Survivors include a son, George Thomas Crouse and wife Wanda, a daughter Debra Payseur, a sister Margie Faires, 5 grandsons, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 12pm until 1:30pm on Monday December 2nd, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia and a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:30, with Dr. Thomas R. Kinman officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
A special thank you is extended to the medical staff of CaroMont, all of her caring physicians, Bayada Health Care staff, Gaston Hospice, and all family, special friends, and church family who visited and cared for Alice Nell.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church 3717 Hickory Grove Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.mcleanfuneal.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019