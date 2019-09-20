|
MT. HOLLY, NC- Alicia "Lisa" Lyman, 55, passed away September 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on November 21, 1963, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late William Harrill Jr. and Billie Ann Britt Harrill.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Mark Lyman; former spouse, Mike Worley; daughters, Melissa Pope and husband Ronald, Misty Ellis and husband James Lee Ellis; grandchildren, Jada Worley, Kolby Pope, Trevor Allen, and Jake Allen; great-grandsons, River Anthony Allen and Ryder Axten Allen; brother, Alan Eugene Smith; sister, Bobbie Ann; and dog, Rufus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Viola Britt and aunt, Betty Jean Jeffcoat.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, Fl., 33134.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019