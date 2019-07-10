Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Robin Johnson Hospice House
5005 Shepards Way Dr
Dallas, NC
1944 - 2019
Alinda Benfield Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Alinda Diane Chambers Benfield, known to friends and family as "Diane", passed away peacefully on July 5th 2019.

Diane was born in Gwinette County Ga. on December 30, 1944, daughter of Milton and Dorothy Mangum Chambers.

She moved to North Carolina where she later married and raised her family.

Most of her career was spent as a personal care giver at Carillon Assisted Living, where she received the Carillon Assisted Living Caregiver of the year award for the state of NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Dorothy Mangum Chambers.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Larry Benfield, Daughters Karen Carpenter and husband ED, Lisa Pack and husband Barry, son Larry Benfield and partner Jennifer, 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, JB, Johnathon, Jarrod, and 1 step grandson Brad, 4 greatgrandchildren Mackenzie, Maddox, Moira, Murphy, and 2 sisters Vickie Chambers, and Kathy Bradshaw and husband Elvis.

A celebration of Diane's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday July 13th in the Chapel at Robin Johnson Hospice House 5005 Shepards Way Dr, Dallas, NC 28034.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent the Gaston Hospice.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 10, 2019
