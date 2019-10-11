|
A Very Considerate and Big Hearted Lady...
Alisha "Coodie Pie" Annette Jackson, age 48, passed away Friday ~ October 4, 2019 at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. Alisha was a 1988 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. She was a basketball player and track star. A very well rounded and outspoken person, Alisha will always be remembered for Her Laugh, Her Smile and Her Strength... She is going to be missed Greatly by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Alisha's memories and carry on her legacy are her father: Brodis Jackson, Jr of Gastonia, North Carolina; three daughters: Emory Burris of Gastonia, North Carolina, Brittney Gordon of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kendra Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; one brother and sister in law: Anthony and Crystal Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; one sister: Andréa Blake of Gastonia, North Carolina; three grandson's: Eian Burris, Gabriel McNeal and Andrew McNeal; four nieces: Seaniqua Glenn, Hope Phongsa, Jasmine Meeks and London Carothers; four nephews: Caleb Ryan, Jyireese Yothers, Jermaine Meeks and Johnathan Blake; very special friend: James Adams.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held on Saturday ~ October 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina. Family and friends will deliver happy eulogies and memories of Alisha.
The family will receive guests prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019