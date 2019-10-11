Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alisha Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alisha Annette "Coodie Pie" Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alisha Annette "Coodie Pie" Jackson Obituary
A Very Considerate and Big Hearted Lady...
Alisha "Coodie Pie" Annette Jackson, age 48, passed away Friday ~ October 4, 2019 at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. Alisha was a 1988 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. She was a basketball player and track star. A very well rounded and outspoken person, Alisha will always be remembered for Her Laugh, Her Smile and Her Strength... She is going to be missed Greatly by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Alisha's memories and carry on her legacy are her father: Brodis Jackson, Jr of Gastonia, North Carolina; three daughters: Emory Burris of Gastonia, North Carolina, Brittney Gordon of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kendra Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; one brother and sister in law: Anthony and Crystal Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; one sister: Andréa Blake of Gastonia, North Carolina; three grandson's: Eian Burris, Gabriel McNeal and Andrew McNeal; four nieces: Seaniqua Glenn, Hope Phongsa, Jasmine Meeks and London Carothers; four nephews: Caleb Ryan, Jyireese Yothers, Jermaine Meeks and Johnathan Blake; very special friend: James Adams.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held on Saturday ~ October 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina. Family and friends will deliver happy eulogies and memories of Alisha.
The family will receive guests prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or
Expressions of love and fond memories may be shared on Alisha's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Alisha Annette Jackson.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now